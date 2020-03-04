Abdul Hadi: PAS did not make any demands on Cabinet line-up

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said they just want the Cabinet members to be qualified and represent a plural multi-ethnic and multi-religion society in Malaysia. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — PAS national leadership today said that the party did not make any demand or request over the composition of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet.

Party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said they just want the Cabinet members to be qualified and represent a plural multi-ethnic and multi-religion society in Malaysia.

He said the prime minister should also incorporate professionals to assist the government in its administration for the benefit of the people.

“I express the view that individuals who are appointed to the Cabinet must be qualified skilled people that represent a plural society.

“I also propose (the prime minister) to engage professionals to assist the Government in enhancing the economy, education, health and welfare of the people, and establishing the function of Hisbah (ombudsmen) in administration,” he said in a statement today.

On his maiden televised speech as prime minister on Monday, Muhyiddin promised to appoint Cabinet members of calibre who have integrity and a clean track record.

The Bersatu President said he is aware that the people want a clean and corrupt-free government, one that works with integrity.

Muhyiddin took oath of office as the 8th Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara on Sunday, after a week of topsy turvy political turmoil where Pakatan Harapan government crumble after being in power for just one year and nine months.

Muhyiddin gained support from Umno, PAS, MCA, MIC, PBRS as well as Sarawak Parties as Pakatan Harapan and Warisan were banking their support on former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.