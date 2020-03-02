IGP confirms Marina Mahathir, Ambiga under scrutiny over Sunday’s pro-democracy gathering

Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir is seen in front of the Sogo shopping complex during the Save Malaysia Demonstration on March 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Human rights activists Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan and Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir are both under police investigation for their alleged involvement in a gathering expressing disapproval of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s appointment as the prime minister.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador confirmed the investigations today but did not specify the specific offences involved.

“We got wind of it (Sunday’s demonstration) and police reports have been lodged,” he told reporters at the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman here.

“We are investigating.”

The investigation against Ambiga, Marina and the organisers of Sunday’s protest came just a day after the authorities launched a sedition probe into another protest organised by lawyer Fadia Nadwa Fikri.

Fadia had organised a peaceful protest on Saturday against the power grab that triggered the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government.

She had tried to rally support for the gathering on Twitter, urging the public to protest against the “death of democracy” and the politicians who schemed to form an illegitimate government through the “backdoor”.

Civil society groups have raised concerns that the sedition investigation against Fadia could signal a return of the uncompromising rule under Barisan Nasional, which is now part of the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

However, Abdul Hamid assured Malaysians today that the authorities will not curtail the freedom of expression and would allow the public to assemble as long as this was in accordance with existing laws.