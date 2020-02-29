Even with Muhyiddin as PM, Rais Yatim claims Dr M will not let country descend to chaos

Tan Sri Rais Yatim claimed today that interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will not lead the country to chaos, even as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is set to be his successor tomorrow. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Veteran politician Tan Sri Rais Yatim claimed today that interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will not lead the country to chaos, even as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is set to be his successor tomorrow.

Asked whether Dr Mahathir and Pakatan Harapan will posed a threat to Muhyiddin’s appointment, the Negri Sembilan Bersatu chief said a combined 24 years’ experience in administering the country, Dr Mahathir would know that his action have consequences that will affect the running of the country.

“I do not think [that will happen] and the people will express their views.

“As a wise person, I believe he does not want to see this country be in chaos, as he has been prime minister for 24 years,” he told reporters after meeting Muhyiddin at the latter’s residence tonight, referring to Dr Mahathir.

As the swearing-in time — scheduled at 10.30am tomorrow gets nearer, PH is believed to be making a last-ditch attempt is picking up momentum in Yayasan Al-Bukhary to show that there is enough votes from members of Dewan Rakyat for Dr Mahathir to be PM again.

Lembah Pantai MP Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil had broadcast a live video on the happenings inside the building, claiming that PH now have 114 MPs on their side, two more than the minimum 112 to form a government.

There’s also talks that PH will try to table a vote of no-confidence to Muhyiddin when the Dewan Rakyat converge in seating on March 9.

Rais, however, is confident that Muhyiddin will be able to sail through all these and proved his leadership abilities.

“Every jungles have thorn and vines and I am confident that Muhyiddin had the ability to eradicate and overcome it and when he was at the position (as prime minister) he had a few things he could do and I believe he would be able to rationalise [the resistance],” he said.