Melaka BN demands Pakatan put out SDs to show it is still the government

Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh is pictured at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Melaka Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Rauf Yusoh said Pakatan Harapan (PH) must prove it still has the support to remain the state government given Chief Minister Adly Zahari’s claim.

In a press conference here, Rauf told the coalition to produce the statutory declarations its assemblymen have signed in order to demonstrate that it still has a simple majority in the state assembly.

“If they cannot prove that they have the majority support, then the state government is still hung.

“BN is also ready to show that, if we have the majority support to form the state government, we will produce the proof to the Governor in the nearest time,” he added.

Astro Awani earlier reported Adly as insisting that the Melaka state government remained valid, before saying that a scheduled state assembly sitting was now postponed.

He asserted that the delay was due to the current political uncertainty in the country triggered by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as prime minister and his Bersatu’s departure from PH.