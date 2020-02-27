Amid political upheaval in Malaysia, spotlight falls on... members of the media

Members of the media gather in front of Istana Negara February 26, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — While the country watches with bated breath to see who becomes the new prime minister, another group of people has emerged victorious.

Members of the media — reporters, photographers, videographers — staking out Istana Negara, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and even Tun Dr Mahathir’s residence at one point, have been the recipients of everything from food to yes, even pillows, over the last three days.

It started on Monday when the Yang di-Pertuan Agong treated the media waiting at the Istana Negara gates to Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) as a gesture of appreciation for their hard work.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (centre) shares a meal of McDonald's with members of the media at Istana Negara February 25, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

On Tuesday, he surprised all those at the palace gates with a short personal visit and bags of McDonald’s, which we understood was paid for by the fastfood company under its corporate social responsibility programme.

On that same day, journalists at the PMO were also treated to fast food meals as well as local food from Nasi Lemak Royale.



Yesterday, the area outside the palace gate turned into a carnival of sorts, prompting jokes on social media comparing the situation to the festive atmosphere of the annual Ramadan bazaars during the Muslim fasting month.

Istana Negara after 7 days. pic.twitter.com/rX9yGX6Wfb — azhar (@AzharShukri) February 26, 2020

Suddenly, those members of the media stationed there did not have to worry about what to eat or drink. They were being feted with all manner of treats.

The Milo lorry serving ice cold chocolate malt drink drew a lot of attention, mostly due to its popularity — many swearing that Milo served from the lorries is far superior than other versions.

A Milo truck serves beverages to members of the media outside Istana Negara February 26, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

AirAsia came bearing in-flight meals of their Pak Nasir Nasi Lemak, Phad Ka Praw or minced chicken with basil and rice, and bottles of fresh juice.

Shortly after, homegrown bubble tea company Tealive arrived with iced drinks and Tune Talk came in with local ice lollies and AirAsia merchandise including umbrellas and bottled water.

We'd like to thank our hardworking reporters and media friends for camping out all day and providing us Malaysians 🇲🇾 with live updates all day.



Hope you guys enjoy the free ice cream🍦and goodies! #Malaysia2020 #TuneTalk pic.twitter.com/zAlx6IRDQP — Tune Talk (@TuneTalk) February 25, 2020





Very quickly, the place turned into a “marketing ground” for all sorts of companies keen to have their products associated with the coverage of the country’s most important news event.

Xiaomi Malaysia distributed 20,000 mAh mobile phone portable chargers with a note that said,"You cover the news, we got you covered! From Xiaomi Malaysia."

To name a few of the items which were distributed yesterday outside Istana Negara: Daebak instant cup noodles, teh tarik from Felda brand Saji, Yobick, fruits and grapes by Restoran Ali Maju, Nasi Kandar Express, Fit Bar cereal bars, Nasi Kandar Ayam, 100 Plus, while food delivery company DahMakan sent DahMinum drinks.

The palace itself treated the media to the Pahang dish of patin tempoyak[c] from Temerloh Catering. The Yang di-Pertuan Agong is the sultan of the state.

Also catching the public’s attention was Cleo International chief executive Nur Fathiah Syazwana Shaharuddin, better known by her moniker Cleopatra. Last in media spotlight due to a conflict of interest in meeting former minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, Cleopatra handed out slices of Domino’s Pizza to journalists and news photographers.

Cleo International CEO Nur Fathiah Syazwana Shaharuddin, better known by her moniker Cleopatra, hands out pizza to members of the media outside Istana Negara February 26, 2020. — Picture by R. Loheswar

There were also pillows, mosquito repellants, hand sanitisers, face mist from Nano White, and soluble vitamin tablets Redoxon — which drew comparison with rivals Berocca, a favourite of interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

And someone gives away Bantal at #jomheboh Istana Negara pic.twitter.com/cj5rzE3OFY — Radzi Razak (@lexradz) February 26, 2020

Over at PMO, journalists were treated to Marrybrown fried chicken, AirAsia’s nasi kerabu and nasi lemak while Astro’s radio channel Era brought meehoon, nasi lemak and drinks.

Many of the brands also advertised their generosity on their social media accounts, some drawing praise and massive engagements from consumers.

The giveaways also sparked jokes among social media users of hoping to be a journalist for a day.