ALOR SETAR, Jan 24 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) will obtain a detailed report before issuing any statement or taking a position on the issues affecting the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

Minister Mohammed Taufiq Johari said KBS would also not interfere in any process that does not fall under its jurisdiction in relation to the matter.

“We need to understand that the separation of powers is very important. That is why I need to review and wait for the report, decisions and so on before issuing any further statement on the matter.

“KBS continuously monitors issues that arise within all sports associations, not only FAM. We will continue to monitor and take appropriate action under the purview of KBS,” he told reporters after presenting the Compassionate Financial Aid (BWI) to flood victims here today.

He said this when asked to comment on reports alleging that the FAM Executive Committee would resign en masse as early as next week.

Mohammed Taufiq said KBS would continue to ensure the development of football, the sport most popular among Malaysians, and that it would remain a platform or medium for national unity.

“We will ensure that the development of football cannot be halted or disrupted, and Insya-Allah, the Ministry of Youth and Sports will always scrutinise any issue that arises.

“However, we know that we have certain limits and we will not cross those boundaries,” he said.

He added that KBS is always ready to assist any sports association in any aspect, as long as it falls under the ministry’s jurisdiction. — Bernama