KOTA KINABALU, Jan 25 — Sabah Housing and Urban Development Board (LPPB) has successfully built 29,443 units of Low Cost Public Housing (PAKR) throughout the state over the nearly six decades of its establishment, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said this proved the agency’s strategic role in realising the state’s housing agenda.

“Apart from the construction of low-cost public housing, LPPB also plays an important role in the development of Affordable Housing (RMM) as well as commercial projects that help the state government bridge the socio-economic gap between urban and rural residents in a more organised and comprehensive manner,” he said.

He said this when speaking at LPPB’s 59th Anniversary Dinner here last night.

Hajiji said LPPB’s continued efforts to consistently implement housing projects throughout Sabah were in line with the state government’s vision to ensure inclusive, balanced and high-impact development for the people.

“The state government greatly appreciates the role and great contribution of LPPB as a key government agency in the housing and urban development sector. The achievement reflects the maturity of LPPB which is now 59 years old, in addition to its ability to continue to remain relevant, competitive and effective in meeting current housing development challenges.

“Most importantly, we need to ensure that LPPB not only survives, but also continues to grow and contribute significantly to the well-being of the people of Sabah,” he said

According to him, in line with the goals of the Sabah Budget 2026 which emphasises on driving development for the well-being of the people, the state government through the Sabah Ministry of Local Government and Housing continues to pay serious attention to the provision of public housing, including low-cost housing and affordable housing throughout the state.

Hajiji said, for that purpose, the state government through LPPB will continue to implement several key initiatives, including the development of Low Cost Public Housing in Sukau, Melalap, Beluran and Pitas.

In addition, he said, priority is on the implementation of current Affordable Housing (RMM) projects and in future will involve 2,358 units in strategic locations such as Sandakan, Papar and Kota Kinabalu districts.

Apart from the housing sector, Hajiji said one of the important mandates of the LPPB is to plan and develop new towns to stimulate local economic growth and strengthen rural development.

He said that currently, the LPPB is allocated to develop nine new towns that have been identified, namely in Tongod, Paginatan, Merotai, Sungai Melayu Sebatik, Sukau, Melalap, Ulu Dusun, Beluran and Penangah.

He said that for this year, the state government will increase the number of SMJ Rumah Mesra quotas from 40 units to 50 units for each state constituency.

According to him, the additional 10 SMJ Rumah Mesra units are reserved for those aged 40 and below, who are married and do not own a home, as an effort to help the younger generation own their own homes.

“This effort is important to meet the needs of the people, including in rural areas as well as improve the living standards of the people of Sabah. Every project developed by LPPB is not just a physical structure, but rather brings hope, future and well-being to the people,” he said. — Bernama