KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — A man, who rushed his semi-conscious father to the hospital on Monday (Jan 19), claiming that the 76-year-old had fallen, has been arrested when a medical inspection showed that the injuries were caused by a blunt object.

The elderly man died on Thursday (January 22).

Serdang police chief ACP Muhamad Farid Ahmad said that in the January 19 incident, the 40-year-old man claimed that his father had fallen a few times at their Seri Kembangan home before rushing him (the father) to the emergency department of Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) at around 3pm.

However, initial medical inspection found that the bruises on the victim’s body were not consistent with any fall and were believed to have been caused by a blunt object, leading the medical officer on duty to lodge a police report.

“Based on the report lodged at 9.30 pm the same day, the police arrested the man at the HCTM lobby,” he said in a statement today.

Muhamad Farid said that they initially investigated the case under Section 326 of the Penal Code, but changed it to Section 302 of the Penal Code when the elderly man died on Thursday with a head injury due to blunt trauma.

“The suspect, who has 11 prior criminal records, has been remanded until Jan 30 and also tested negative for drugs,” he said, and urged those with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station or the Serdang Police Headquarters at 03-8074 2222. — Bernama