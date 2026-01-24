KEPALA BATAS, Jan 24 — The government’s move to allow voluntary enrolment of Year One pupils at the age of six from next year should not be viewed purely in a negative light, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Instead, the Prime Minister stressed that it must be seen in the context of improving the quality of the nation’s education, particularly in providing early exposure to formal schooling.

“For example, in most countries around the world, children begin Year One at the age of six. When we do it here, it becomes an issue — some party people say children are not ready at six, that they should learn the Quran first, and so on.

“I want to explain why we are introducing this change starting next year. This year, if our children are five years old, we send them earlier to preschool so that they are ready after one year,” he said when speaking at the opening of the Guar Kepah Archaeological Gallery here today.

He said that if children are given the opportunity and early exposure, it is believed that they can become more capable learners, which in turn could help elevate the country.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said the Guar Kepah Archaeological Gallery must be fully utilised through the organisation of various activities and programmes to attract local and foreign tourists.

He said the gallery should also serve as a platform to spark the interest of young people in learning about history and archaeology, as well as art and culture.

Anwar also proposed that, in cooperation with the state government, the area surrounding the gallery be expanded to allow its local potential to be fully harnessed.

The Guar Kepah Archaeological Gallery is a state-of-the-art facility built on the site of a historic shell midden excavation, transforming significant archaeological discoveries into a dynamic public heritage asset.

The gallery was developed through a strategic collaboration led by the Northern Corridor Economic Region, together with Universiti Sains Malaysia and the Penang Chief Minister Incorporated.

Also present at the event were Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar. — Bernama