KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, today visited her former aide-de-camp, Sergeant Anis Nazia Mohd Nazri, who is receiving treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) following an accident.

According to a post on the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook page, Anis Nazia, 39, served as Her Majesty’s aide-de-camp in Johor from 2008 to 2018.

Currently attached to the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, she was admitted to HKL’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to brain haemorrhage after being involved in a road accident along Jalan Jelatek here on Jan 14.

“Her Majesty prays that Sergeant Anis Nazia will be granted a speedy recovery and will be able to return to duty as usual, and that all matters concerning her and her family will be eased,” the post read.

Her Majesty was welcomed by HKL director Datuk Dr Harikrishna K.R. Nair and Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Azani Omar. — Bernama