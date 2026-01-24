KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has approved the construction of additional classrooms for 18 overcrowded schools in Selangor as a short-term measure to address congestion and infrastructure shortages affecting student learning, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the decision was made after discussions with the Selangor State Education Department (JPN) and the ministry’s team to ensure the issue is addressed promptly, without waiting for it to go viral on social media.

“After reviewing the short-term intervention, I have approved the immediate construction of additional classrooms for these schools,” she said in a Facebook post today.

She said overcrowded schools, cramped classrooms, and inadequate infrastructure negatively impact the effectiveness of learning, therefore, the additional classrooms will be constructed in phases at the affected schools.

Fadhlina said she had also instructed the increase of teaching posts to address the shortage of teachers at these overcrowded schools.

She said new schools under construction would be given immediate attention to ensure the education plan meets current needs, adding that next meeting will be held with Kedah JPN to address the issue of overcrowded schools in the state.

Fadhlina said the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2026–2035 prioritises creating conducive learning environments and comfortable infrastructure to enhance the quality of education in the country. — Bernama