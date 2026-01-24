BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 24 — Malaysia must break free from being trapped as a middle-income country by setting a clear direction towards a high-value economy driven by technology and digitalisation, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the country’s economic fundamentals are now increasingly strong, and this momentum must be followed through with the comprehensive implementation of digital transformation policies, including at the local authority level through the development of smart cities.

“When the country has laid a more convincing economic foundation, it must be followed by a clear direction so that Malaysia is no longer trapped as a middle-income or so-called middle-income trap country.

“We observe developments in other countries — they progress, then get stuck at a certain stage. That is why we have formulated several policies under the industrial master plan and digital transformation,” he said when officiating the Seberang Perai Aspire Centre and Community Outreach Programme at the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) complex here today.

Also present were Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid and Seberang Perai Mayor Datuk Baderul Amin Abdul Hamid. — Bernama