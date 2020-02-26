Xiaomi Malaysia hands out free power banks to media in front of Istana Negara

Xiaomi Malaysia staff hands out 20,000 mAh power banks to journalists outside Istana Negara February 26, 2020. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — These are trying times in the Malaysian political landscape, but it’s always nice to see a little compassion for those who are working tirelessly to keep us up to date on the news. Today, Xiaomi Malaysia showed a little compassion to the journalists who were camped outside Istana Negara by giving them a a little gift to help them stay connected throughout the day.

Xiaomi Malaysia staff, decked out in their striking orange attire, handed out 20,000 mAh power banks to the hardworking journalists there so that they wouldn’t have to worry about their phones running out of juice on them. These power banks also came with a note that said “You cover the news, we got you covered! From Xiaomi Malaysia”.

What’s more, the power banks being handed out looked like Xiaomi’s Redmi 20,000 mAh power banks with support for 18W fast-charging, dual input (USB-C/microUSB) that supports fast-charging for both input and output. It’s pretty sweet, if ya ask me.

On top of that, Xiaomi Malaysia also responded to a comment in their Facebook post, stating that they were on their way to Putrajaya too, to show their appreciation to the journalists stationed over there.

Of course, this isn’t the first time appreciation has been shown towards the journalists who have been camping in front of the palace gates. Our very own YDP Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah sent the journalists KFC for lunch on Monday and McDonald’s on Tuesday.

TuneTalk also thanked the reporters covering the issue with free ice-cream just yesterday, which was a cool touch.

It’s often said that a journalists’ job is a thankless one, and while I wouldn’t claim to be one myself, I can definitely understand that sentiment. That’s why it’s really nice to see when the hard work that our Malaysian media puts in gets appreciated. — SoyaCincau