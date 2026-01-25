SEREMBAN, Jan 25 — A father and his son were injured after the car they were travelling in skidded into the foyer of a mosque in Senawang here last night.

The Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Control Centre said it received a report about the incident involving the 62-year-old man and his 12-year-old son at 9.16 pm.

“The incident involved an Inokom Atos car driven by the elderly man, which skidded into the mosque’s foyer. At the time of the incident, several congregants had just completed their prayers.

“The elderly man sustained minor injuries, while his son was found unconscious and was transported to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital using the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle,” it said in a statement to Bernama here tonight.

It said the operation, involving eight personnel and assisted by mosque congregants, concluded about an hour later. — Bernama