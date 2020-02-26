Milo truck quenches media’s thirst at Istana Negara

A Milo truck serves beverages to members of the media outside Istana Negara February 26, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — After two days of being served fast food for lunch, courtesy of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, members of the media stationed at Istana Negara this morning enjoyed chocolate malt beverage Milo and teh tarik from food trucks stationed there.

With temperatures hitting 37 degrees Celsius, reporters and photographers could be seen congregating around the Milo truck chugging down cups of the ice cold beverage this morning.

A quick chat with the Milo truck operator to ascertain who sponsored the truck was unsuccessful.

However, it is rumored that the truck is here upon the King's request.

Milo trucks have gained legendary status among Malaysians for its drink, which tastes bolder and stronger, and that is different from those served at restaurants or made at home.

Milo van at palace gates.



Now I really wanna be a journalist... pic.twitter.com/30WYI78cTs — Mediha (@mediha_m) February 26, 2020

A Saji truck — under Felda’s FGV Holdings Bhd — could also be seen doling out teh tarik.

Reporters covering the political fiasco currently unfolding in the country have been stationed outside Istana Negara since Sunday for any news update they can gather.

Today, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is set to interview the remaining 132 MPs to decide who commands majority as the prime minister.

Yesterday, members of the media stationed outside the Prime Minister's Office were treated to Nasi Lemak Royale from the branch’s Putrajaya outlet for lunch.

About 60 reporters stationed there were also treated to fried chicken, burgers and fries by fast food chains McDonald’s and KFC.

It was learned that the Prime Minister’s Office had sponsored the KFC meals, while McDonald’s corporate social responsibility team was responsible for the McDonald’s meals.

On the same day at Istana Negara, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong surprised members of the media stationed at the palace gates by bringing them food from McDonald's.