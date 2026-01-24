PASIR GUDANG, Jan 24 — A woman and her two children suffered injuries after a Perodua Myvi, driven by a relative, accidentally accelerated into them at Dataran Mahkota Pasir Gudang here last night.

Seri Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said authorities received a report of the incident at 9.45pm.

He said the incident involved a 25-year-old woman with her two daughters, aged four and seven.

“Investigations revealed that the victims were gathered in front of a family member’s car before the incident.

“The driver of the car, a 28-year-old female relative of the victims, started the car’s and accidentally accelerated causing the accident,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Sohaimi said as a result of the accident, all three victims suffered injuries, and were sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here for further treatment.

He said the victims were then allowed to return home on the same day after receiving treatment.

“Police are investigating the case under Regulation 10, Road Traffic Regulations 1959 for failure to exercise due control of a vehicle,” he said.

Earlier today, video footage of the accident’s aftermath was widely shared on social media.

It featured a mother crying and two children sprawled in front of a car at the location.

Dataran Mahkota Pasir Gudang is known as a popular gathering spot on weekends.