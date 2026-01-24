IPOH, Jan 24 — A man died after the van he was travelling in caught fire following a four-vehicle collision at Kampung Batu 40 Lempur, Manong, near Kuala Kangsar, today.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Perak acting assistant director (Operations) Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said the department received an emergency call at 3.16pm, after which personnel from the Kuala Kangsar Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene.

“The accident involved a Nissan Vanette van, a one-tonne Hino lorry, a Honda Civic and a Toyota Wish MPV, causing the van to catch fire.

“The operations commander reported that there was a victim trapped in the burning van, while several others had been removed by members of the public before firefighters arrived,” he said in a statement today.

Shazlean said the victim, a 32-year-old local man, was confirmed dead at the scene by officials from the Ministry of Health (MOH), while two passengers in the van, aged 16 and 19, were injured.

He added that the lorry driver was also injured, while five individuals travelling in the other two vehicles were reported to be unhurt.

He said the operation ended at 5.55 pm.

The deceased was handed over to the police for further action, while the injured victims were given initial treatment by MOH personnel at the scene before being sent to the hospital. — Bernama