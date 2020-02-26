Palace treats media to Pahang dish of patin tempoyak for lunch

Members of media receive their Tempoyak Patin dishes at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 26, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Members of the media covering the ongoing political crisis at Istana Negara were treated to one of Pahang’s specialty dishes, rice with patin tempoyak.

It came in the form of packed lunches amd was delivered outside Gate 2 of the palace by Comptroller of the Royal Family and Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin at around 1.50pm.

The dish is famous from the district of Temerloh in Pahang. It consists of freshwater fish patin, or dory, cooked in a gravy of tempoyak, or fermented durian.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is the sixth Sultan of Pahang.

Today, the members of the media covering the leadership crisis are treated with Patin Tempoyak for lunch. The lunch packs were handed out by Dato' Pengelola Bijaya Diraja Dato' Ahmad Fadil Haji Shamsuddin outside the National Palace gate. pic.twitter.com/b7VRATqjlS — House Of Pahang (@HouseOfPahang) February 26, 2020

The food packs are prepared by a company called Temerloh Catering.

Many were expecting to taste the cooking of Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Iskandar who is an accomplished cook, and is famous for sharing pictures of dishes she cooks for the royal households in her social media accounts.