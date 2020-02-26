Cleopatra serves up pizza to news staff outside Istana

Cleo International CEO Nur Fathiah Syazwana Shaharuddin, better known by her moniker Cleopatra, hands out pizza to members of the media outside Istana Negara February 26, 2020. — Picture by R. Loheswar

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Passers-by outside Istana Negara here must be thinking the palace was throwing a food festival, with the large number of people gathered at the gates and the packages of food and beverages being handed out these last few days.

Media workers on standby at the palace gates have been treated several times by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah since Monday, following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan federal government.

Today was no different.

The CEO of Cleo International Nur Fathiah Syazwana Shaharuddin, better known by her moniker Cleopatra, came with several bags of Domino’s Pizza and handed out slices out to journalists and news photographers.

Dressed all in black with a matching face mask, Nur Fathiah posed for pictures and spent 30 minutes before leaving.

Nur Fathiah, was catapulted into the spotlight after a meeting with former sports minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman last year regarding promoting e-sports in the country.

Many complained that Saddiq was giving Cleo International special favours despite them being a brand-new company with no experience in e-sports.

Earlier, palace personnel served up a Pahang specialty, patin tempoyak with rice for lunch.

There was even dessert. At around 3.50pm, palace officials delivered 100 boxes of cookies from My Cookie Dough, a chain of a UK dessert company with a shop in the Pavilion Mall here.

Malay Mail understands the cookies, topped with chocolate sauce, cream cheese and cream, had been ordered by the palace and asked to be delivered to the media stationed at Gate 2.

Several other food and beverage companies have been dropping by to provide free meals and snacks.

These include San Francisco Coffee, Daebak noodles from Maggi as well as 100 Plus came to provide drinks and food for media who have been camped outside the palace.