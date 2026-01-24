KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has issued a strong warning against the online sharing of personal data without consent, saying such acts amount to illegal doxxing and will attract firm enforcement action.

The reminder follows public concern over the recent doxxing of journalist Rex Tan, whose personal details were circulated online after his comments at a public forum drew backlash.

In a statement today, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the force had taken note of comments by the home minister over the circulation of an individual’s personal information on social media.

“PDRM stresses that the act of sharing, disclosing or displaying someone’s personal information without consent — including home address, telephone number, identification number and family details — is unlawful and unacceptable under any circumstances,” he said.

Mohd Khalid said this behaviour, widely known as doxxing, could be investigated under several existing provisions, including Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, Section 130 of the Personal Data Protection Act 2010, and Sections 507E and 507F of the Penal Code.

He added that the principles of personal data protection apply “to all individuals regardless of background, views or current circumstances”, and cannot be used as grounds for retaliation, threats or harassment online.

“PDRM reminds the public not to engage in any form of personal data dissemination and to exercise ethics and responsibility when using digital platforms,” he said.

“PDRM will not hesitate to take firm action against any party found in breach of the relevant laws, in line with the principles of the rule of law and public safety.”