Ex-cop gets 20 years’ jail, caning for rape, oral sex and extortion

A former police lance corporal lost his appeal at the Court of Appeal and received 20 years’ jail and to be given 15 strokes of the cane for raping a college student, performing oral sex and extorting her in 2015. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 20 ― A former police lance corporal gets 20 years’ jail and to be given 15 strokes of the cane for raping a college student, performing oral sex and extorting her in 2015, after he lost his appeal at the Court of Appeal against conviction and sentence.

A three-member bench chaired by Justice Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, in a unanimous decision, dismissed Muhamad Fazrul Fauzi's final appeal, ruling that his conviction was safe and the jail term and caning imposed on him was appropriate.

“We find, and we are satisfied that there is no merit in the appeal for the appellate court to disturb the findings of the Sessions Court and High Court,” he said.

The other two judges were Justice Datuk Hanipah Farikullah and Datuk Abu Bakar Jais.

Muhamad Fazrul, 34, was on bail pending hearing of his appeal at the Court of Appeal. At the High Court, he also obtained a stay of execution of his sentence pending his appeal.

In 2016, the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court convicted Muhamad Fazrul and sentenced him to 20 years’ jail and 10 strokes of the cane for raping the girl, who was 18 years old then, 10 years and five strokes for performing oral sex on her and five years for extortion. The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

Muhamad Fazrul lost his appeal in 2018, which was dismissed by the Shah Alam High Court, prompting him to appeal to the Court of Appeal.

According to the charge sheet, Muhamad Fazrul committed the rape and oral sex in a men's toilet on the first floor of Dataran Sunway, in Petaling Jaya between 1am and 1.45am on January 27, 2015.

As for the extortion charge, he was found guilty of extorting RM500 from the victim after threatening her at Dataran Sunway on the same day that she would be expelled from college and arrested by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais).

According to the facts of the case, Muhamad Fazrul who was based at the Kota Damansara police station then, caught the victim in close proximity with a male companion inside a car.

Lawyer RSN Rayer represented Muhamad Fazrul while deputy public prosecutor Wong Poi Yoke appeared for the prosecution. ― Bernama