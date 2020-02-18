Works minister: Findings of probe into Taman Desa collapsed condo ready in a month

A general view of the slab collapse at The Address condominium project in Taman Desa February 16, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Findings on the investigation of the incident in which part of a 37-storey condominium under construction in Taman Desa, here collapsed is expected to be ready within a month, said Works Minister Baru Bian.

He said the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) officers had been on the ground gathering information and collecting evidence.

“In relation to this incident, I just want to remind the construction industry players to abide by the rules, regulations, and guidelines related to construction.

“It is quite clear under our acts requires to register all construction workers with CIDB as well as ensuring the construction materials and products conform with the high standards under the ‘Perakuan Pematuhan Standard’ (PPS),” he said during a press conference in conjunction to the Launching of CIDB’s One-stop Construction Information Portal – CONVINCE here, today.

CIDB is investigating the incident under the Construction Industry Development Board Act 520, Section 33D (1) on Certificate of Standard Compliance, Section 33A (1) on worker’s registration and accreditation and Section 25 (1) on contractor registrations.

Meanwhile, CIDB today launched the “Construction Information for Your Convenience” CONVINCE, a one-stop portal for all construction-related information, which is now available to all stakeholders.

A key initiative under the Construction Industry Transformation Programme (CITP) from the year 2016-2020, CONVINCE provides the latest information and updates in the form of interactive construction statistics, data request services, digital publications, and searchable directories.

Baru said the information made available through CONVINCE will enable organisations to make more effective policy formulation, strategic planning and construction industry forecast.

“Having access to the comprehensive construction information will enable industry players and stakeholders to make information-based decisions and reduced business risks,” he added. — Bernama