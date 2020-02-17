Report claims Jho Low still not listed on Interpol’s Red Notice website

According to an interview, tycoon Jho Low says he is not involved in the financial predicament facing 1 Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho has not been listed on Interpol’s Red Notice website, Berita Harian reported today, even as Putrajaya has confirmed to the public that a notice has been issue for the man called Jho Low.

According to the report, five other Malaysians are on Interpol’s list: Sirul Azhar Umar, 49, former commando linked to the killing of Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu; Lai Foo Siong, 38, Koh Ing Kueh, 44, Tan Lok Seng, 52, and Loo Soon Aik, 39.

Low, wanted in Malaysia for his involvement in embezzling billions from sovereign fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), is wanted in several countries but has been on the run from authorities since Pakatan Harapan won the general elections and took office in 2018.

The reporter also quoted former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Musa Hassan saying the process of getting one’s name on the Red Notice does not take long.

“Based on my experience it does not take long to get your name on the list once a request is put in. Interpol will list the person accordingly and issue the red notice,” he was quoted saying.

In October 2018, the Putrajaya Sessions Court issued an arrest warrant against Low and his father and Tan Sri Larry Low Hock Peng to enable both to be repatriated and face money-laundering charges in relation to 1MDB.

The warrant was obtained after charges were filed at the Putrajaya Sessions Court in accordance with Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

The police had then stated they had applied for Interpol to detain fugitive financier Low and his father but explained that Interpol had their own protocol in deciding whether to make the names on its wanted list public.

Then in August last year, the High Court here was told that Interpol issued a red notice for Low, on June 11 last year.

Investigating officer Rosli Hussain, 54, of the MACC, said the same notice was also issued for former SRC International Sdn Bhd CEO Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil.

Rosli was testifying in the corruption trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is accused of misappropriating RM42mil in SRC International funds.

He said that after the notices were issued, the MACC informed the Bukit Aman National Centre Bureau to distribute it to several countries where the two men might be.

They included Hong Kong, Macau, China, Thailand, Indonesia and Myanmar.

A red notice is issued by the international police in their effort to find and arrest wanted individuals for the purpose of extradition.

Notices are used by the United Nations, The International Criminal Tribunals and the International Criminal Court to seek persons wanted for committing crimes within their jurisdiction, notably genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.