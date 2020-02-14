PM says Malaysia stands with China in Covid-19 battle in phone call with President Xi

The Foreign Ministry says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pic) and China President Xi Jinping had a 30-minute phone conversation on the ongoing epidemic and spoke of mutual understanding and close cooperation in dealing with the epidemic, and to minimise its impact. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and China President Xi Jinping have agreed on close cooperation to overcome the 2019 novel coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic.

The Foreign Ministry today released a statement saying that the two leaders had a 30-minute phone conversation on the ongoing epidemic and spoke of mutual understanding and close cooperation in dealing with the epidemic, and to minimise its impact.

“The Honourable Prime Minister conveyed Malaysia’s solidarity and steadfast support for China, and expressed confidence in every effort being undertaken by His Excellency President Xi and his government in this regard.

“His Excellency President Xi appreciated Malaysia’s friendship and assistance, and assured that China has the strength to fight the C-19 outbreak, and would care for Malaysians and other people who are currently in China like their own citizens,” it said in its statement.

Agreeing on the necessity for concerted effort, Dr Mahathir had referred to the joint move to be undertaken by Asean and China to bring the situation under control.

“Both leaders also agreed to remain in close contact with each other in responding to this epidemic,” said the Wisma Putra statement.

Malaysia has recorded 19 cases of Covid-19, involving 13 Chinese citizens and six Malaysians, with three of the patients already discharged following their recovery.

Malaysia has imposed travel restrictions for visitors from Hubei province, as well as Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces.

All travellers, regardless of their nationalities, who have visited Hubei, Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces within a period of 14 days, will be barred from entering Malaysia.