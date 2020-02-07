RM1.102b allocated for Works Ministry projects in Sarawak, says Baru

Works Minister Baru Bian speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya February 6, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SARIKEI, Feb 7 — A sum of RM1.102 billion has been allocated for new and existing Works Ministry projects in Sarawak this year, Minister Baru Bian said.

He said the allocation was part of the RM6.17 billion approved for the ministry when Budget 2020 was tabled last year.

“One of the new projects is the RM153 million Medan Jaya-Jalan Tun Hussein Onn Flyover Project in Bintulu. Work on the project is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year,” he said after the launch of upgrading works for Jalan Kampung Seberang here, today.

He said other major projects would include upgrading of Jalan Datuk Musa from KM8 to the Samarahan Roundabout estimated at RM243 million and construction of access road to the southern part of Kuching International Airport at a cost of RM129.7 million.

In addition, three projects to replace the Batang Undop bridge in Seri Aman and two other aging bridges over Sungai Semanju and Sungai Lemanak at Lubok Antu, are expected to be implemented this year. — Bernama