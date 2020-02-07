Johor Pakatan names MB as deputy chairman

Johor Pakatan Harapan chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (second from right, seated) speaks to reporters during a press conference in Johor Baru February 7, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 7 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal was appointed as one of the state’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) deputy chairmen today.

His appointment came after all component leaders agreed. He will be one of five deputy chairmen in the state PH lineup.

Johor PH chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Dr Sahruddin’s position as the MB will assist the ruling coalition in explaining the government’s policies to the grassroots.

“For example, land tax issues, state government level programmes, the construction of the University of Johor and many others,” said Muhyiddin at a press conference to announce the Johor PH convention at the state Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) office in Kempas here today.

Also present were the coalition’s other deputy chairmen: Johor PKR chief and Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, state DAP chief and Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong, state Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chief Aminolhuda Hassan and state Bersatu chief Maulizan Bujang.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, said Dr Sahruddin will also work closely with Johor PH secretary Datuk Osman Sapian for the state convention that is expected to be in April.

He said the convention aims to highlight the initiatives that PH has undertaken and to map out the future direction for the coalition.

“It will also give state leaders an opportunity to voice their views on current issues, policies and its implementation,” said Muhyiddin.

Muhyiddin, who is also the home minister, said speculation of a tripartite pact involving Bersatu, PAS and Umno forming a unity government was not discussed at the Johor PH meeting today.

The Umno’s supreme council met in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon to discuss the matter.



