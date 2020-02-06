Two pharmacies in Johor selling face masks at higher prices issued compounds

A sales assistant arranges boxes of face masks at pharmacy outlet, January 28, 2020. — File picture by Miera Zulyana — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, Feb 6 ― Two pharmacies in Kulai and Johor Baru were issued compounds after they were found selling face masks at higher prices than permitted (control price).

Director of the Johor Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Mohd Hairul Anuar Bohro said both pharmacies committed an offence under Section 11 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

He said the pharmacy in Kulai was issued a RM500-compound on January 30, while the one here was issued a RM10,000-compound yesterday.

“With the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus, the demand for face masks has increased and we have checked 135 premises including pharmacies and medical halls.

“From these checks, two premises were found to sell the masks at higher prices and they were issued compounds,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Hairul said five types of face masks have been set as controlled items and any business premises found selling them at higher prices will face action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011. ― Bernama