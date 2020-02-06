Bukit Aman Counter-Terrorism asst director Ayob Khan appointed Johor police chief

Principal assistant director of the Counter-Terrorism Division (E8) of the Special Branch Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur October 13, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter-Terrorism (E8) principal assistant director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay has been appointed the new Johor police chief effective March 6.

Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) Corporate Communications Head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad, in a statement said Ayob Khan has also been appointed acting Commissioner of Police (CP).

Meanwhile, Johor police chief, Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din will be transferred to the Administration Division of the Bukit Aman Management Department, also effective March 6. — Bernama