Too-tall trailer hits Penang pedestrian bridge near ferry terminal, nearly brings it down (VIDEO)

A 16-wheeler carrying a construction crane was seen almost ripping off a pedestrian bridge after part of the crane was stuck under it at Weld Quay in Penang February 5, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — An overhead bridge in front of the Penang Ferry Terminal at Weld Quay nearly collapsed onto the highly trafficked road below this evening when a 16-wheeler trailer crashed into it.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the 6.30pm incident. The local Fire and Rescue Department has cordoned off a section of the pedestrian bridge now bent out of shape.

Operations officer PBK II Saiful Bahri Shaik Abddul Kadir said the trailer was carrying heavy machinery and had traversed Jalan Pengkalan Weld despite exceeding the height limit.

A 16-wheeler carrying a construction crane was seen almost ripping off a pedestrian bridge after part of the crane was stuck under it at Weld Quay in Penang February 5, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

“The incident resulted in the pedestrian bridge sustaining visible damage. No injuries or casualties were reported, and the police along with the Penang Island City Council are at the location to close off the street from the public with barricades,” he said in a statement.

A video of the incident’s aftermath showed the bridge’s support frames nearly dislodged from their foundations by the impact of the collision, with the bridge itself bent outwards in the direction of the traffic flow.