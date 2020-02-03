Politicians, corporate chiefs, NGO heads come together for Huazong CNY dinner

SERI KEMBANGAN, Feb 3 – Political rivalries was set aside at the Chinese New Year dinner hosted by the Federation of Chinese Association Malaysia (Huazong) at Wisma Huazong here tonight.
Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who is from the ruling PKR dined at the same main table with Opposition lawmaker and MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.
Other dignitaries who attended the multiracial dinner included Works Minister Baru Bian, China ambassador Bai Tian, Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim, former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun and Malaysian Muslim Consumer Association Datuk Nazim Johan.
The VVIPs, numbering around 50, also participated in the Malaysian tradition of lou sang, which involves tossing a colourful salad of both cooked and raw ingredients while crying out wishes for prosperity and luck for the year ahead.
It was a welcome sight to see the corporate, NGO and political leaders coming together to celebrate the Chinese New Year, especially after the recent racial tension surrounding the celebrations recently, including demands to remove Chinese lanterns from a public school in Puchong.