Politicians, corporate chiefs, NGO heads come together for Huazong CNY dinner

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail , His Excellency (H.E) Bai Tian ,Tan Sri Goh Tian Chuan, President of Huazong and other guests doing the lou sang during the Chinese New Year Celebration Open House February 3, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SERI KEMBANGAN, Feb 3 – Political rivalries was set aside at the Chinese New Year dinner hosted by the Federation of Chinese Association Malaysia (Huazong) at Wisma Huazong here tonight.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who is from the ruling PKR dined at the same main table with Opposition lawmaker and MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail talking to His Excellency (H.E) Bai Tian ( far left) with Tan Sri Goh Tian Chuan, President of Huazong ( on her right) during the Chinese New Year Celebration Open House at Wisma Huazhong Hall, Seri Kembangan. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Other dignitaries who attended the multiracial dinner included Works Minister Baru Bian, China ambassador Bai Tian, Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim, former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun and Malaysian Muslim Consumer Association Datuk Nazim Johan.

The VVIPs, numbering around 50, also participated in the Malaysian tradition of lou sang, which involves tossing a colourful salad of both cooked and raw ingredients while crying out wishes for prosperity and luck for the year ahead.

It was a welcome sight to see the corporate, NGO and political leaders coming together to celebrate the Chinese New Year, especially after the recent racial tension surrounding the celebrations recently, including demands to remove Chinese lanterns from a public school in Puchong.