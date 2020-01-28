Cops remand unemployed man in connection to fatal stabbing of his two-year-old niece in Kemaman

The suspect, who tested positive for drug and had previous records for drug-related offences, was apprehended by neighbours about half and hour later and handed over to the police. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KEMAMAN, Jan 28 — Police have obtained an order to remand an unemployed man for seven days beginning today over the death of his two year-old niece who was stabbed yesterday.

The remand order against the 26-year-old man was issued by Sessions Court judge Azman Mustapha.

The girl was said to be playing at her house in Felda Cerul 2 when she was stabbed on the chest at about 1pm, allegedly by a close relative.

The suspect, who tested positive for drug and had previous records for drug-related offences, was apprehended by neighbours about half and hour later and handed over to the police. — Bernama