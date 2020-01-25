Mujahid says no political intervention in sale of Tabung Haji subsidiaries

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said TH Plantations Berhad has also been given the same trust. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa today stressed that he has given full trust to agencies under his portfolio, including Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), to manage their affairs without any political intervention.

He said TH Plantations Berhad (THP), which is TH’s wholly-owned subsidiary, has also been given the same trust.

“TH owns 72 per cent shares in THP, and I have never intervened in any sale of THP subsidiaries.

“This is because I have great confidence that the new management of THP will be able to save the company from suffering further losses,” he said in a statement here today.

The statement was issued in response to Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki’s remarks at a press conference yesterday, demanding Mujahid to clarify his stance on the THP Board of Directors’ recent decision to sell 14 of its subsidiaries with a total plantation land of 76,975 hectares.

While explaining that sale of subsidiaries is a common practice in business, Mujahid also expressed surprise at Asyraf Wajdi and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s move in raising the issues of the sale of plantation land involving THP.

“Whereas, the more important questions to be asked are why they purchased the land in the first place and what happened that forced the land to be sold and THP to suffer great losses?” he said.

Stressing that he believed that THP is now on the right track in managing its affairs in a transparent manner without political intervention, the minister also welcomed Asyraf Wajdi to lodge a report to the police or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the matter if he had solid evidence of an alleged misappropriation in the sale of THP plantation plan. — Bernama