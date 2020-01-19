I spoke the truth, Zuraida says after PKR show-cause letter served

PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during the ‘SPV 2030’ dinner at Hotel Renaissance Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

AMPANG, Jan 19 — PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, who was issued a show-cause letter by the party over her controversial comments against top leaders last December, stood by her remarks today.

Zuraida, who is also housing and local government minister, said she will respond to the show-cause letter within 14 days and hoped the disciplinary board would act fairly and not be influenced by any quarters, including party leaders.

“I was given 14 days to respond. And I will respond to issues raised, although I cannot reveal what the issues are.

“But what is important is that what I said at Renaissance Hotel was the truth.

“Insya-Allah I will face the discipline board. We know influences of the party leadership and I hope they give me fair judgment,” the Ampang MP told reporters after distributing mandarin oranges to her constituents here.

Malay Mail was able to get a recording of Zuraida’s comments to reporters.

Yesterday, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed the party has issued a show-cause letter to Zuraida over disciplinary issues.

Saifuddin Nasution, however, did not detail her purported offences.

In a press conference led by Kedah PKR chief Datuk Johari Abdul, nine PKR state leaders unanimously called for Zuraida’s sacking, lamenting that her presence in the party is not helping PKR and its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Zuraida, seen to be closely allied to PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, was referred to PKR’s disciplinary board after her diatribe against the party’s top leadership last November.

She was criticised by party members for attacking fellow PKR leaders in her speech at the “Shared Prosperity Vision” dinner on December 8 last year.

She allegedly insulted party members and disclosed details of an alleged private conversation she had with Anwar.

In her speech, Zuraida, was critical of Anwar and his supporters, in many instances suggesting they were blind fanatics who craved power.

The dinner, initially touted as a separate party congress aimed at challenging the legitimacy of the primary assembly that was held on the same day, turned into a rallying call for support for Azmin in PKR.