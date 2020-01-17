Ahmad Zakiyuddin appointed new Penang Islamic Religious Council chairman

Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman has been appointed as the Penang State Islamic Religious Council chairman effective January 1, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 17 — Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman has been appointed as the Penang State Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) chairman effective January 1, 2020.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin in a statement here today also announced Penang Amanah chairman Dr Roslan Ahmad as his deputy.

“The appointment was consented by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for a two-year term from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021,” he said.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin who is also Pinang Tunggal assemblyman replaced former State Religious Affairs, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Committe chairman Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim.

“I would like to take the opportunity to record my appreciation and thanks to Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim, the former MAINPP chairman and all MAINPP members in the previous term for their commitment in the development of Muslims in Penang.

“For new MAINPP members, we hope to continue empowering Muslims in Penang and to become ‘khaira ummah,” he said. — Bernama