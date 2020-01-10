Shafie: Appointment of Sabah JKR as PDP is to end political involvement in Pan Borneo Highway project

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said prior to the appointment of Sabah JKR, the role of the PDP was played by Borneo Highway PDP Sdn Bhd (BHP) which was managed by a political party leader. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KIMANIS, Jan 10 ― The appointment of Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) as the project delivery partner (PDP) for the Pan Borneo Highway project in the state, is to end the involvement of private companies run by political parties under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said prior to the appointment of Sabah JKR, the role of the PDP was played by Borneo Highway PDP Sdn Bhd (BHP) which was managed by a political party leader.

He said under the BN administration, the implementation of the highway project had recorded cost of RM26 million.

“Hence, I made it clear to Tun M (Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) that a PDP should not be run by a politician.

“Tun M agreed to cancel the previous PDP and appoint Sabah JKR (under the State Infrastructure Development Ministry) as the new PDP. The state government has also set up a committee chaired by State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong to oversee the implementation of the project,” he said at the leader-meets-people programme at Kampung Kuala Mandahan Mosque here yesterday.

Also present was Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate for Kimanis by-election Datuk Karim Bujang.

Last Monday, the Works Ministry announced that the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah has recorded 22 per cent progress of 12 ongoing work packages as of December 31, last year and expected to be fully completed in stages by June 2023.

It also said that another three additional new packages were expected to be completed by the end of 2023 and that the project has continued to be implemented even after the government terminated the contract of the PDP on September 21 last year. ― Bernama