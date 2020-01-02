Sources: Maszlee to resign as education minister

Education Minister Maszlee Malik greets Year One students as they start their new school term at Sekolah Kebangsaan Setiawangsa in Kuala Lumpur January 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 2 — Maszlee Malik is expected to announce his resignation from Cabinet later today, three separate sources close to the education minister told Malay Mail.

According to the sources, Maszlee handed his resignation letter to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad earlier this afternoon.

“He gave his resignation letter today and PM has accepted it.

“He is currently meeting his staff and will announce his decision in a press conference later this afternoon,” one government official told Malay Mail on condition of anonymity.

However, all three sources were tightlipped when asked the reason for his resignation.

A news conference is scheduled to be held at 4.30pm today at the Ministry of Education in Putrajaya.

Maszlee, a former lecturer, was appointed education minister on May 21, 2018 after public outcry when Dr Mahathir named himself initially to the portfolio.

Maszlee is Simpang Renggam MP and a member of the Bersatu supreme leadership council.