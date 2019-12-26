Year 2019 sees a glimmer of hope towards Kampung Baru development

The government has proposed to redevelop the 120-year-old Kampung Baru into the ‘Taman Warisan Melayu’ (Malay Heritage Park) which will see the preservation of 11 traditional homes and the development of 45,000 houses to attract more Malays to live in the city centre. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 ― The year 2019 brought a glimmer of hope towards the solution of Kampung Baru dilemma after the government offered several options to landowners, including a new price of RM1,000 per square foot (sq ft), in its effort to proceed with the redevelopment plan for the area.

Initially, the government offered to acquire the land in the area at RM850 per sq ft.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad was reported as saying that RM850 would be paid to the landowners in their chosen method while the remaining RM150 in the form of stake in the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

He said the landowners could choose to be paid in four methods, either in cash, completed unit, a combination of cash and completed unit, or shares in SPV.

The government has proposed to redevelop the 120-year-old Kampung Baru into the “Taman Warisan Melayu” (Malay Heritage Park) which will see the preservation of 11 traditional homes and the development of 45,000 houses, including affordable units, to attract more Malays to live in the city centre.

The project is expected to begin in June next year if issues regarding land ownership are resolved.

The year also saw young singles from the low-income group B40 working in the capital given the opportunity to rent a room from as low as RM100 per month under the Urban Housing Programme introduced by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

The programme is aimed to tackle the difficulty faced by young people aged between 18 and 35 to rent a room at an affordable rate in the capital city.

It was initiated by former Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz in 2017 and realised this year under the present mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan.

Based on “capsule hotel” concept, DBKL renovated old buildings at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman here into two blocks of hostel for men and women, equipped with facilities such as dhobi service, food pantries and surau.

The renovation project began in December 2018 to accommodate 311 tenants and was opened for business last October, targeting those who came from outside Kuala Lumpur to work.

Among its requirements are those who earn less than RM2,000 a month and do not own a house or a car. ― Bernama