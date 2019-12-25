Upko ready to assist Warisan candidate in Kimanis by-election

A map of the Kimanis parliamentary seat is seen during a press conference in Putrajaya December 16, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

RANAU, Dec 25 — The United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) is ready to assist Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election next month.

Its president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said the appointed party machinery would ensure all Upko members in the constituency would vote for the Warisan candidate.

“We have also identified the number of members in the constituency namely about 2,000 members and we will ensure that all of them will come out (to vote),” he told reporters after attending the Upko Christmas open house at Dewan Masyarakat Ranau here today.

Madius, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, said the campaign period for the by-election would also be the best platform to explain and make the people in the constituency understand government policies.

The Election Commission has set the Kimanis parliamentary by-election on January 18, while the nomination day would be on January 4 and early voting on January 14. — Bernama