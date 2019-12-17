Perak Sultan says world urgently needs more climate activists

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah said the world needed more activists like 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, environmentalist Ahmad Iszuddin, 13, and local chemist Pua Lay Peng. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Accelerating climate change has created a pressing need for activists able to create awareness of the urgent need for environmental preservation, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah today.

During his speech at the launch of the 40 Hadis: Pelestarian Alam Sekitar (40 Hadith: Environmental Conservation) book, he pointed out that people have taken nature for granted and exploited its resources without considering the lasting consequences.

He said this was why the world needed more activists like 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, environmentalist Ahmad Iszuddin, 13, and local chemist Pua Lay Peng.

“The world is in an era facing critical climate change challenges.

“Every tonne of carbon emitted brings the earth closer to a defining point in life.

“Every minute delayed at addressing these environmental issues, the climate crisis deepens, threatens our life, our health and the future of our children, and is possible to happen in our lifetime.

“This world needs more of Ahmad Iszuddin, Greta Thunberg and Pua Lay Peng,” His Highness said during his speech at the Azman Hashim hall in Universiti Teknologi Malaysia this morning.

Swedish teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg speaks at a climate change rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, US November 8, 2019. — Reuters pic

Sultan Nazrin said Iszuddin became determined to make a change after he was shown videos on the fate of sea turtles hunted for their meat and eggs during a lesson in school.

He said this drove the teenage activist to start his own cake business, where the proceeds are channelled towards beach preservation efforts and conserving turtles and their eggs, with at least RM5,000 donated to the cause so far.

He said Pua, a chemist, was threatened after exposing illegal plastic processing factories in Kuala Langat, before her efforts earned her an invitation to the 21st EU-NGO Forum On Human Rights: Building a Fair Environmental Future held recently in Brussels, Belgium.

“The youth are getting more disappointed as they see those in power not giving enough attention to address the issue of climate change.

“When the current generation is not serious about preserving the environment, we have actually chosen to destroy the earth and the future of our children and our own.

“The irony is almost every human being strives to maintain savings, leaving assets behind for their grandchildren’s future, but only a few of us are paying serious attention at passing on a sustainable environment,” he said.

Thunberg, the face of a global movement against climate change, was named TIME Magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year.