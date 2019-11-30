Ministry of Health urge public to file complaint on higher charges by private clinics

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaking during a press conference in Putrajaya, November 8, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, 30 Nov — The Ministry of Health today urged health insurance policyholders who had been charged with higher rates compared with non-policyholders by private clinics to come forward and file their complaints with the ministry.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said this would enable the authorities to investigate the matter.

“The ministry views the issue seriously and they can file their complaints either with us or the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (FOMCA),” he told a news conference after officiating ‘Kampungku Sihat' (my healthy village) programme here.

Dzulkefly said the public could file their complaints via [email protected].

Firm actions would be taken against clinics that were found to be involved in such practices, he added.

Today, local media reported that private clinics have been imposing additional charges of up to 10 per cent to health insurance policyholders while medication prices are almost 90 per cent higher compared with those without insurance. — Bernama