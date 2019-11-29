Eight minutes added to Subuh prayer times in Federal Territories

Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the matter was approved at the 116th National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs Committee meeting on November 20 and 21. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — There will be an addition of eight minutes to Subuh (dawn) prayer times for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan beginning tomorrow.

Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the matter was approved at the 116th National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs Committee meeting on November 20 and 21.

The matter also had the consent of The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, he said via his official Twitter page today.

“We took note of the eight minutes added to Subuh prayer times throughout Selangor,” he said.

Yesterday, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) announced that there would be an eight minutes addition to Subuh prayer times throughout the state, starting from today. — Bernama