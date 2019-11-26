Paul Yong fails to move rape trial to High Court

Perak DAP assemblyman Paul Yong waves at supporters outside the High Court in Ipoh November 26, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 26 — The High Court dismissed today Perak DAP assemblyman Paul Yong’s application to transfer his rape trial from the Sessions Court.

Judicial commissioner Datuk Mohd Radzi Harun made the decision after reviewing submissions from both parties.

“The issues raised by the defence for the case to be heard at the High Court are not that complex, and it could be heard in a Session Court.

“The Sessions Court judge is competent and capable enough to hear the case. Therefore, there is no reason for the court to allow the application to transfer the case to the High Court,” he said in his decision.

He then ordered the case to be referred back to the Sessions Court on December 5, which was previously fixed for case management.

Yong was charged on August 23 with raping his former Indonesian maid on July 7.

He applied to transfer his case to the High Court on November 13.

Lawyer Rajpal Singh said the defence team could still appeal today’s ruling.

“However, we will discuss with our client before making any decisions,” he said.