Mujahid: Govt to introduce module on minimum age for marriage

PARIT BUNTAR, Nov 24 — The government is in the midst of introducing a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure that guidelines on the minimum legal age for marriage are strictly adhered to.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof said the module was being prepared and once ready, all states must comply with the SOP.

“We have discussed the matter with the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry and the Health Ministry,” he told a press conference after handing over school uniform vouchers to 200 students from the Parit Buntar parliamentary constituency here today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was reported as saying that the draft of the National Strategic Plan to tackle the problem of underage marriages was at the final stage.

Mujahid who is also Parit Buntar MP said although there were some states that preferred not to raise the minimum age for marriage to 18, they still must adhere to the strict SOP. — Bernama