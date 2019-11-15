Jakim officer and housemate charged with murdering baby

Police personnel lead one of the accused out of the Magistrate Court in Putrajaya November 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 15 — An officer of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and her housemate were today charged in the Magistrate’s Court here with the murder of a 23-month-old boy.

According to the charge sheet, Nor Aisyah Mohd Yunus, 37, the mother of the boy, and Noor Aisyah Ibrahim, 33, an Islamic education officer with the Education Ministry, are alleged to have killed Muhammad Alfateh Hamdi in a house in Jalan P5A/5 Fasa 5R4, Presint 5, Putrajaya, between the middle of September 2019 and November 4, 2019.

No plea was recorded from them.

They were jointly charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code, which provides for the death sentence on conviction.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim ordered both to be sent to Hospital Bahagia, Ulu Kinta, Perak for examination for specialists.

Earlier, lawyer Najib Zakaria, who was representing Nor Aisyah, applied for her to be referred to Hospital Bahagia for psychiatric evaluation.

Najib, who also mentioned on behalf of Noor Aisyah’s lawyer Hamdan Hamzah, made a similar application to refer Noor Aisyah to the hospital.

Najib also told the court that he would file an application for bail under Section 388 of the Penal Code at a later date.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Zulaaikha Mohd Apandi.

The magistrate fixed December18 for mention. — Bernama