Mevta wants sale of nicotine vape allowed, but with regulations

Vape sellers have asked the government to allow the sales of vape products but with regulation. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The Malaysian E-Vaporisers and Tobacco Alternative Association (Mevta) has called on the government to allow the sale of nicotine vape, but with regulations as being implemented in the United Kingdom.

Its president, Rizani Zakaria said the seizures of vape products worth millions of ringgit nationwide, by the Health Ministry recently, is affecting the business of vape industry players.

“We are aware of the enforcement action taken by the ministry and want the vape traders to cooperate with the authorities.

“Our request is for the government to allow the sale of nicotine vape with regulations as imposed in the United Kingdom,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the industry players also suggested that the special committee on vape control, which is chaired by Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye, also include Mevta as a representative from the industry to discuss together the regulations.

The vape industry in Malaysia is currently run by local youth entrepreneurs and almost 95 per cent of them are Bumiputeras, he added.

Based on local media reports yesterday, the Health Ministry seized 35,439 products, believed to contain nicotine involving RM6.38 million worth of seizures, in an integrated operation nationwide. — Bernama