Two DAP assemblymen, others charged separately with supporting LTTE

Suspected Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam sympathiser A. Kalaimughilan arrives at the Selayang Sessions Court October 29, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaran and Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan were today charged with supporting a now defunct Sri Lankan terror group.

The two DAP lawmakers were charged alongside S. Chandru at the Sessions Court in Melaka, and among several others charged in separate courts nationwide with ties to the now defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

National news wire Bernama reported the charge against Gunasekaran, 60, Saminathan, 34, and S. Chandru, 38, was framed under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code.

The trio were accused of committing the offence during an event at the Dewan Kasturi Ayer Keroh, on Jalan Utama, Taman Ayer Keroh Heights in Melaka on November 28 last year between 8.30pm and 10.50pm.

If found guilty, they can be sentenced to jail for life or a maximum 30 years, or a fine and can have any of their properties used in the offence confiscated.

Saminathan was also charged with possession of an item, said to have been used to perpetuate the offence linked to the LTTE, at the Human Resources and Consumer Affairs State Executive Council Office at the Melaka Chief Minister’s Department in Kompleks Seri Negeri on October 10 at 10.25am — which was a dark blue Samsung Galaxy S9+ handphone.

That charge was framed under Section 130JB(1)(a) also of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail sentence of seven years, and the confiscation of the item, if convicted.

Separately in Selayang, Selangor, scrap metal dealer A. Kalaimughilan was charged before Sessions Court judge Maziah Joary Mohd Tajudin, with possession of terrorism-related paraphernalia belonging to the LTTE.

According to the chargesheet, Kalaimughilan was accused of committing the offence at Jalan Anggerik 5D, Bukit Sentosa, Rawang around 12.35pm on October 10.

In a second charge, the 28-year-old was accused of committing the same offence in a vehicle parked in front of a house at the same address around 9.30am on the same day.

The charges, under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code, carries a maximum seven years’ jail or a fine and the right for the displayed offensive items to be removed upon conviction.

Both the charges were read in Bahasa Malaysia by a court interpreter, and Kalaimughilan nodded to indicate he understood.

However no plea was recorded as the accused was to be tried under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act.

The LTTE was a separatist group that had been active in Sri Lanka until it was officially defeated in 2009. It has been classified as a terrorist group by 32 countries including Malaysia, which did so in 2014.

