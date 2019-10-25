PKR comms chief: No moves to discipline Azmin, Hilman

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali had challenged anyone to publicly declare that there is an agreement for a date when Anwar should take over as the prime minister. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — There is no effort to bring PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and PKR Youth deputy chief Hilman Idham to the party’s disciplinary committee over their public comments, said communications director Fahmi Fadzil.

“No, as far as I know, there aren’t any,” he said repeatedly to reporters at University Malaya last night.

Fahmi was referring to Azmin’s statement on Wednesday that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should be allowed to complete his full term.

Azmin also challenged anyone to publicly declare that there is an agreement for a date when Anwar should take over as the prime minister.

Separately, Hilman criticised Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad on Twitter after the latter took a swipe against Azmin over the remarks.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT earlier this week, Anwar appeared to take a veil swipe at Azmin by saying that anyone could aspire to becoming prime minister.

Commenting on Opposition MPs support for Dr Mahathir to serve a full term following Azmin’s statement, Fahmi said the prime minister will follow the PH consensus.

“I feel that there are no obstacles for them (Opposition) to keep dreaming of something. But for us in PH, we are not affected by any statements or supports that was conveyed in such a manner,” he said.

In Parliament yesterday, all 18 PAS MPs and six from Umno expressed support for Dr Mahathir to remain as the prime minister for the full term.