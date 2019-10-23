Loan shark, vape and suicide cases focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting

The ministry was previously reported to be contemplating a full ban on the sale of vape or electronic cigarettes in the country. — Science Photo Library/Istock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 ― Measures taken by the government to address the rampant activities of illegal money lenders or ah long syndicates is expected to be among the focus of today's assembly.

According to the Dewan Rakyat order papers posted on the Parliament website, during Oral Question and Answer Session, Pak Hong Liong (PH-Labis) is slated to ask whether the government would amend the Moneylenders Act 1951 to impose mandatory jail sentence on perpetrators.

Also noteworthy is a question by Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PH-Masjid Tanah) on efforts of the Health Ministry to curb the online sale of electronic cigarettes among minors.

The ministry was previously reported to be contemplating a full ban on the sale of vape or electronic cigarettes in the country.

While no decision has been made on the matter, the government is reportedly taking a proactive approach by drafting a Bill with regards to the control of electronic cigarettes and vapes, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament by next year.

R. Sanisvara Nethaji Raja (PH-Jelutong) meanwhile, seeks explanation from the same ministry on steps taken to reduce suicide cases.

The current meeting of the Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to take place until December 5. ― Bernama