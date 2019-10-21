PAS lodges police report against curators of controversial comic book

PAS Information Chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad speaks to reporters outside the Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — PAS information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad today urged police to take stern action against those behind the curation of the controversial comic book on China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

He said the circulation of the comic book must also be prevented as it contained untrue elements that are seen as attempts to distort the country’s history on how it achieved independence.

“This comic book looks like an attempt to confuse and dismiss original historical records of Tanah Melayu, Malay and others’ (Malaysians) rights.

“The comic book has also painted a picture which portrayed Malays as cowards,” said Kamaruzaman, when met by reporters after lodging a police report over the matter here at the Dang Wangi Police Headquarters today.

Kamaruzaman also claimed that the contents of the comic book aim to portray Kuomintang of China, the Reds and Communists as people who fought for the nation’s independence.

“This is not right. Many of our army men died and many were injured in the process of defending the country.

The comic book, titled Belt and Road Initiative for Win-Winism was released to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Malaysia.

The book written by former DAP member Hew Kuan Yau, is essentially seen as propaganda material to promote China’s controversial BRI and attempt to lay down the anxiety, particularly among some Malay-Muslims.

“In the comic book, there are elements that point to DAP’s attempt to spread its political ideologies in schools.

“On these grounds, we urge the police to investigate the contents of the book and also those behind its creation and the circulation,” added Kamaruzaman.

The Education Ministry had last week said it did not give approval for the distribution of the comic book in secondary and vernacular schools.

In a statement made last week, the ministry said state education departments and district education offices have been instructed to ensure all schools do not accept or distribute this comic book from any supplier.

Kamaruzaman also urged DAP to support calls for investigations into the comic book since its Youth Chief Howard Lee has denied any party’s involvement in the comic book.

Meanwhile, when asked why Kamaruzaman resorted to lodging a police report over submitting a memorandum, he said the government of the day, Pakatan Harapan (PH) is seen to be ignoring petitions and memorandums.

“Seeing that these methods have resulted in non-action in the past, we have decided to lodge a police report.

“Lodging a police report, it is guaranteed that some form of investigation will definitely be done,” he said.

Kamaruzaman added that the party is expecting more than 100 police reports to be lodged by the PAS divisions nationwide.

“An earlier reported has already been lodged in Pendang, Kedah. Although we are not clear who lodged that report (not from PAS), we hope that our report will be able to support that (report),” he said.