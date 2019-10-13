Teacher among latest LTTE-linked arrests

Principal assistant director of the Counter-Terrorism Division (E8) of the Special Branch Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur October 13, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — A school teacher is among the five people arrested recently on suspicion of involvement with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Bukit Aman's Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division (E8) chief Deputy Comm Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said they were in addition to the seven people arrested on October 10.

“The first arrest involves a suspect who was detained at Teluk Panglima Garang. A male suspect aged 52 years’ old and works as a teacher in a school in Banting, Selangor.

“The suspect was involved in supporting and promoting the terror group, Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, via social media,” Ayob said, adding that LTTE-related material was found in the man’s house.

Ayob said the five, all Malaysians, were suspected of promoting, instigating and encouraging funding for the LTTE in addition to owning material related to group.

MORE TO COME